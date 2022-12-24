At the end of the year, the TasteAtlas, known as a culinary guide to international cuisine has compiled a list of the Best Cuisines in the World, ranked online by audience votes. There, the Netherlands took 32nd place out of 95, beating Austria, the Mecca of pastries and cakes, which came in 33rd behind the home of the Stroopwafel.

Still, the Netherlands couldn't beat Belgium (31st), or even the United Kingdom (29th), which is known more for its changing prime ministers lately than its fine cuisine.

Italy, Greece, Spain, Japan and India rounded out the top five, while Iceland, Canada, Latvia, Morocco and Norway were ranked 90 through 95. The ranking also clarified once and for all among food enthusiasts that Parmigiano beats Gouda.

However, it is surprising that the Netherlands with its "traditional cuisine" made it to 32nd place of the world's top 95 cuisines, as not a single Dutch dish was mentioned on the list of "100 best traditional dishes in the world in 2022." It begs the question, for what exactly the Dutch cuisine earned its 32nd place?

According to TasteAtlas, the audience voted mainly for two culinary "taste poles" of the Dutch, namely cheese and sweet-fatty foods. These included the old classics such as Old Amsterdam cheese, stroopwafels, pancakes and mini-pancakes, specifically pannenkoeken and poffertjes, which were among the top rated Dutch foods. Nonnevot, Hollandse Geitenkaas, a type of goat cheese, were also popular along with traditional Gouda cheese, and suikerbrood, a sweet delight from Friesland.

In the category "Best rated Street food in the World," the ever-popular poffertjes were ranked 97th out of 100. The small, round pancakes just barely made the list, beating out the popular Polish potato pancakes "placki ziemniaczane.”

Traditionally, poffertjes are topped with melted butter and powdered sugar, and are said to have originated in a Dutch Abbey. There, they were used as a type of communion host, becoming increasingly popular among churchgoers until they found their place as a sweet snack among the Dutch.

Roti calai from Malaysia was the most popular street food, followed by karaage from Japan, and guotie, the pan-fried dumplings from China. In fourth place Are espetos, a type of grilled sardine from Spain, followed by tacos and carnitas from Mexico in fifth and sixth place.

The doughy brown sugar Limburg treat, Nonnevot, ranked high on the list of the 50 Best Rated Fried Dough Foods in the World. Dating back centuries, the regional specialty came in at tenth, narrowly beaten by Hungarian Langos. Picarones, a Peruvian ringed doughnut drizzled in cane sugar syrup, took the top spot.

Oliebollen, often compared to doughnuts or fritters, came in at 28th on the list. Particularly popular leading up to New Year’s Eve, the balls of dough are fried, and served with powdered sugar. They were pipped in the rankings by Portuguese Malasadas, but just barely beat Melbourne, Australia’s hot jam donuts.

According to TasteAtlas, among the most popular dutch dishes are the kroket at number one, followed by the appeltaart, the Dutch style of apple pie. In third place, the audience voted for another sweet delicacy, namely the stroopwafel, followed by the hangover dish, kapsalon. Poffertjes landed in fifth place.