More supermarkets in the Netherlands will be open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day than in previous years. This year, customers will be welcome in almost 70 percent of supermarkets for holiday shopping, according to an analysis by ANP based on figures from Openingstijden.nl. Last year half of the supermarkets were open on Christmas Day. Six years ago, the figure was only 20 percent.

About 45 percent of supermarkets will be open on Christmas Day this year, and 91 percent on Boxing Day. In nearly eight out of ten municipalities, at least one supermarket is open on Christmas Day.

In Amsterdam shoppers can visit 150 supermarkets on December 25, which amounts to about 81 percent of the supermarkets in the capital. In The Hague, 69 supermarkets are open, about 83 percent of the total. In Alkmaar (82 percent), Leiden (81 percent) and Almere (87 percent), relatively many supermarkets are also open on December 25.

Considerably more supermarkets will be open on Boxing Day, with about nine out of ten having opening hours. That is more than last year, when it was still eight out of ten supermarkets. On Boxing Day, at least one supermarket is open in every municipality with a grocery store.

Whether the supermarkets are open somewhat depends on the grocery store chain. Dirk van den Broek will keep the most supermarket open, with about 72 percent of its stores are open. DekaMarkt (70 percent), Plus (68) and Vomar (64) follow next. The chain NettoRama will be closed almost everywhere except for one store, and Aldi is also closed almost everywhere on Christmas Day: Only 6 percent of the stores under that chain will be open.

Openingstijden.nl scans the websites of thousands of retailers every week to collect the most complete overview possible of opening days and times.