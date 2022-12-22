A prominent organization lobbying on behalf of Jewish people and Israelis living in the Netherlands said it firmly stands opposed to discriminatory statements made by unspecified members of the new Israeli government. Though the Center for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI) did not state any politicians or political parties by name, newly re-elected prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has formed a coalition between his Likud party and staunch right wing parties, including the ultranationalist far-right Noam party led by Avi Maoz. The coalition was formally presented on Wednesday.

The Noam party is known for being opposed to LGBTQ rights, and does not consider non-Orthodox Jewish people to be legitimate, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, the party is against Arabs being allowed to teach Jewish students in school, and women being allowed to serve in the military.

Should any coalition parties make discriminatory statements, CIDI said it would speak out against them. "Our tireless fight against anti-Semitism means that we will firmly reject other forms of hate as well – including, when necessary, in our dealings with representatives of the Israeli government. We will reject inflammatory rhetoric used by some members of the governing coalition," CIDI said in a statement. "This rhetoric is not representative of Israel's democratic values, its role as a homeland for all Jews, and its relentless quest for peace."

Additionally, CIDI called on the new coalition government to promote equality for all citizens of Israel, "regardless of religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity."

Maoz also wants Israeli law to to take on a stricter component of hardline Jewish religious law, according to the BBC. The party campaigned in 2019 with the slogan, "Israel chooses to be normal," calling for an end to gay pride parades, and encouraging women to stay at home and raise a family as their primary contribution to society.

Leaders of another key party in the coalition, Religious Zionism, also push for the full annexation of the West Bank.