The World War II bomb found near Amersfoort train station on Sunday was removed from there and detonated on the military training area Leusderheide. The explosive has probably been there since World War II. According to the Utrecht police, the bomb was found during "work between the tracks" near the Wagenwerkplaats, just west of the station.

After the discovery, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service of Defense (EOD) was called in. Dismantling the explosive however, had no consequences for train traffic.

It is still not known how heavy the bomb was and which country dropped it during the Second World War. At that time, Amersfoort was an important traffic junction and therefore, the station area was bombed a lot.