A 24-year-old man died in Ridderkerk after heavy fireworks exploded in his face. The police arrested a 29-year-old man from Alblasserdam who was involved in the incident. Also a 62-year-old man was arrested for obstructing assistance. Both men are related to the victim, the police confirmed reporting by public broadcast Rijnmond.

The fatal fireworks incident happened Saturday night around 11:45 p.m. on the Boerhaavestraat in the Zuid-Holland town. After the heavy fireworks went off in the victim's face for an unknown reason, he had to be resuscitated on the street. The 24-year-old was then rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries several hours later.

When the emergency service arrived, the 29-year-old man involved in the incident, who had also set off fireworks, was still with the victim. Later, officers arrested him for setting off the fireworks. The 29-year-old also had two more pieces of heavy fireworks in his possession, which were confiscated.

A 62-year-old man who is a relative of the victim was so emotional and aggressive due to the situation that he obstructed assistance. Later on, the 62-year-old was arrested as well. Both were later released, but they remain suspects.

Rijnmond reported that the 62-year-old man is the victim’s father, but the police cannot confirm that.