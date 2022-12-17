Trade union FNV's demands for a new collective bargaining agreement in regional transport are still far away from what employers are offering, according to FNV director Marijn van der Gaag. A new round of negotiations took place on Friday.

"The main difference is still in the wage increase, but there are also major challenges in terms of reducing the workload and a good arrangement for older employees," said Van der Gaag in a statement.

The FNV director claimed that all focus is now on January 10 when talks will resume. "If that doesn't yield enough, we can't help but continue the planned strikes of January 17, 18, 19 and 20."

About 13,000 people fall under the regional transport collective agreement. The current collective bargaining agreement expires 31 December.

FNV wanted a structural repair of the loss of purchasing power due to increased prices. The union has therefore put a 20 percent wage demand on the table. "That repair of the loss of purchasing power therefore applies to next year, but also covers last year's loss. The offer the employers made today is totally insufficient to compensate for that loss," said Van der Gaag.

The trade union also wanted the high workload to be tackled. Due to a large staff shortage, many drivers are running on their gums, according to FNV. "Days off are withdrawn and the required allowance is often not paid, employers are currently flouting the rules to keep the timetable running. This is at the expense of drivers' health. Meanwhile, one in five is sick," stated the FNV director.

The collective bargaining agreement in regional transport is different from the one that applies to some 1,300 employees of companies such as Qbuzz, Arriva and Keolis.



Unions are also in conflict with employers over this collective bargaining agreement. For these conductors, train drivers and bus drivers, the unions demand that wages automatically rise in line with inflation. Arriva trains are therefore on strike in the north of the Netherlands.