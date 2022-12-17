Two residents of the asylum seekers center in Middelburg where fire raged on Saturday have been arrested on suspicion of arson, the police reported. The suspects are a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man. They are being heard by the police. Due to the fire, about 90 residents who lived on the third and fourth floors of the center cannot return for the time being.

Police has also launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the fire. Around 7:50 a.m., the fire started on the fourth floor of the shelter on Laurens Stommesweg, police said.

The Zeeland Safety Region already reported seeking shelter for the coming night and longer term. About 140 residents of the lower floors cannot return until Sunday, because it will take at least 24 hours to make the homes accessible again.

Shelters are being set up for these people for the coming night. Another 70 residents of the side wings and attached apartments can return to their homes Saturday afternoon.

Eight people suffered minor injuries in the fire. Three of them had to go to the hospital. The injured had mostly inhaled smoke. One of the victims was a firefighter who was treated at the hospital for an injury to his hand.