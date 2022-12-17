Cities in the Netherlands are again taking measures on Saturday to prevent unrest after Morocco's World Cup match against Croatia. The two countries are playing for the third and fourth spots. At previous Morocco matches, riots broke out in several cities.

In Amsterdam, the Mercatorplein, Plein 40-45 including part of the Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan, Tussen Meer and Insulindeweg/Molukkenstraat were designated as security risk areas again.

Officers can conduct preventive searches in these areas for possession of heavy fireworks. The water cannon from Germany is also on standby again.

The triangle (mayor, chief officer and police chief) emphasized that there should be room on Saturday to lavishly celebrate the performance of the Moroccan team in the streets, but set clear limits.

In Utrecht, part of the Lombok district was designated as a security risk area from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. Additional lighting will also be installed in the neighborhood and traffic measures will be taken.

"The efforts of all parties involved - from police to neighborhood fathers and from youth workers to mosque boards - are and will remain focused on facilitating the most beautiful and safe party possible after Morocco's win," the municipality said.

Rotterdam however, will not deploy heavy resources or designate high-risk areas, but will rely on neighborhood fathers and youth workers, just like in recent weeks. This also applies to The Hague and Amersfoort.