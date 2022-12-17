The asylum seekers' center on Laurens Stommesweg in Middelburg, Zeeland, was evacuated on Saturday morning after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building. The residents are being housed in the sports hall De Sprong next to the asylum center. The safety region reported that eight people were slightly injured.

Three of those eight people were brought to the hospital. Most of the injured were people who inhaled smoke.

About 280 people were staying in the asylum center. Around 11 a.m., the safety region reported that the fire was under control, but that the extinguishing work still needs to be continued.

For the next eight hours, shelter has been arranged for the residents of the asylum seekers' center in sports hall De Sprong. The manager of the sports hall, the municipality of Middelburg and a Red Cross emergency team are jointly taking care of the residents.

The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) and the municipality will together arrange accommodation for the residents in the coming days.

However, it is not yet known how many residents will soon be unable to return to the asylum seekers' center and for how many people alternative accommodation must be arranged.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Police and firefighters are still investigating.