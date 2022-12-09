More host families are urgently needed to receive refugees from Ukraine. At least 1,500 families are needed in the Randstad region alone, the Dutch Red Cross reports on behalf of RefugeeHomeNL.

Host families willing to take in Ukrainians work with the organization on behalf of the government. The group is a collaboration between the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the Netherlands Council for Refugees and TakecareBnB.

Heleen van den Berg of the Red Cross explains the demand for more host families in a message from the Red Cross. "People are also staying in busy municipal shelters and in private homes, without the intervention of an aid organization. It is heartwarming that they are so hospitable. But we have noticed that there has been a greater demand for support from RefugeeHomeNL lately. Because not everyone can continue on with this." According to her, about 1,200 people are now being taken care of in the Randstad region.

For them, it is preferable to find a new place in the same region, according to the organization. These people "have carefully started a new life there, go to school there, made friends or have a job. It is better for everyone when you do not interrupt those positive developments by moving them to the other side of the country," says director of Takecarebnb Robert Zaal.

RefugeeHomeNL also expects that more Ukrainians will travel to the Netherlands now that winter is approaching.