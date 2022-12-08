The remains of a fetus were found in the water at the RDM quay on Heijplaat, near the port of Rotterdam, on Wednesday. A police investigation involving forensics experts was ongoing.

A crew that was cleaning the water along the quay found a rusty container floating among the debris. The fetus was discovered inside at about 4 p.m., according to Rijnmond.

"The workers sounded the alarm, after which forensic specialists from the police determined that it was indeed a human fetus."

The age of the fetus was not immediately clear, but it was believed to be less than 24 weeks, and thus not viable. A police spokesperson told ANP that it was "really very small."

The police are investigating and would like to speak to anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary.