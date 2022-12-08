Baseball player Xander Bogaerts has agreed to a contract worth millions with the San Diego Padres, a club in Major League Baseball. The Aruba-born shortstop will reportedly sign an 11-year contract worth 280 million dollars (266 million euros), according to the MLB website. The club has not confirmed his arrival as of yet.

Bogaerts, 30, will join the Padres, and leave behind the Boston Red Sox, where he has played since 2013. He won the World Series on two occasions with them and is a four-time MLB all-star. At the plate, Bogaerts was good for 15 home runs last season, with 171 hits in total.

He had a .307 batting average, .377 OBP, and .833 OPS. Each of those offensive figures was above the average over his nine-year career.

As opposed to Bogaerts’ departure, Kenley Jansen will join the Red Sox. The 35-year-old pitcher is reportedly earning 32 million dollars (30,5 million euros) over two years. Jansen, who was born in Curaçao, played for the Atlanta Braves last season.

The San Diego Padres also attempted to sign Aaron Judge in the last week. Judge hit 62 home runs last season for a new American League record. He eventually agreed to a contract extension at the New York Yankees. Judge will take home 360 million dollars (341 million euros) over the next nine years.