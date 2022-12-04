A fire briefly broke out in an apartment in Vlissingen during the early morning hours of Sunday. Firefighters rescued three people from the residence. They suffered smoke inhalation and were later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Several surrounding homes were evacuated, forcing 11 residents to leave their apartments. They were then cared for at a location nearby. Some of them had also inhaled smoke and were examined by paramedics, the fire department reported.

The fire department received a report around 3:40 a.m. about the fire in the ground-floor apartment on Kasteelstraat. Because there may have been people inside, the fire department immediately responded with several vehicles.

The first firefighter teams managed to get two people out of the apartment. The third occupant was brought out later.

Around 4 a.m. the all-clear signal was given that the fire was extinguished. After the fire department checked the adjacent homes, all area residents were able to return to the evacuated homes. The cause of the fire is still not known.