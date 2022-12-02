The expansion of the scheme for deposits on beverages will be expanded to include aluminum cans, and that must come into effect on 31 December of this year, emphasized Environment State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen. The industry sector itself has said that this date is not feasible, and that they may not be able to be ready until between 1 April and 1 July 2023.

"But that is not acceptable to us. The legal obligation will simply take effect on 31 December," said Heijnen.

It was announced almost two years ago that cans will also be subject to a deposit. Consumers will pay a 0.15 euro deposit per can when the system starts. The government hopes that this measure will drastically reduce the share of cans in litter.

The nonprofit organization and fund involved in the scheme, Stichting Afvalfonds Verpakkingen, filed a lawsuit over the matter. They want the threat of fines against them for missing the deadline to be dismissed in court. Environment and transport inspectorate ILT said in July that it intends to fine the collective group more than 28 million euros if they miss the deadline, because the inspectorate believes that the fund has not worked hard enough to get the system ready on time.

The fund represents supermarkets, producers, importers and can manufacturers who are responsible for setting up the recycling collection system. Due to "uncertainty in delivery times of important equipment,” they have said 31 December is not feasible.

According to Heijnen, everyone is free to appeal to the court, but for the time being, 31 December remains the effective date. She said that she believes producers have had enough time to prepare for the new law. If they fail to do so, the ILT can enforce the law again.