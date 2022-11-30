The Health Council advised the government to lower the maximum noise level at concerts, clubs, and other events and for personal music players from 103 dB(A) to 100 dB(A). This will help protect people’s hearing and put the Netherlands in line with surrounding countries and the World Health Organization’s guidelines.

According to the Health Council, frequent or prolonged exposure to loud noise, such as at concerts or when listening to loud music on headphones, can lead to hearing damage. “Hearing damage is irreversible and untreatable and has a major impact on people’s quality of life,” the Health Council said.

Scientific research into the origin and prevention of hearing damage shows that any measure contributing to less exposure to loud, amplified music leads to a lower risk of hearing damage. According to the Health Council, lowering the maximum noise level to 100 dB(A) is such a measure. But the difference is not so significant that it will detract from the music experience, it said.

The Health Council also recommended that the government stimulate the use of hearing protection and continue monitoring noise levels and providing information.