Oranje’s future in the FIFA World Cup may put some strain on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s relationship. Sports data office Gracenote projects that the Dutch national team will be knocked out by Argentina, Maxima’s home country.

Oranje has three matches left in the World Cup in Qatar, Gracenote predicts, after all the teams played two of the three group phase matches, De Telegraaf reports. Coach Louis van Gaal’s footballers will win against Qatar today and reach the eighth-finals as number one in group A.

There, Oranje will face Iran, which is currently fighting for a place in the top 16 against the United States. The Netherlands will progress to the quarter-finals, Gracenote expects, where its World Cup victory dreams will come to an end against Argentina.

According to Gracenote, the other teams in the quarter-finals will be Brazil, France, Portugal, Spain, England, and Morocco.

Gracenote expects the semi-finals to be Argentina vs. Brazil and France vs. Portugal. And then Brazil will beat France in the final, according to the sports data office.