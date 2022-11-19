Fans who traveled to Qatar as part of the "Fan Leader Network", an initiative of the Qatari organizing committee that gives fans money for accommodation and travel expenses from Qatar in return for posting positive posts about the game on social media, have been told by Qatari authorities that their daily allowance has been cut off, as The Guardian reported on Friday.

Members of the "Fan Leader Network" received a message from Qatari authorities stating that “Due to the recent developments in the media, we are keen to protect our visiting fans from the erroneous misinformed statements regarding ‘fans receiving payment for the trip’. Accordingly, the daily allowance will unfortunately no longer be issued. The allowance was intended as a small uplift on your own personal funds to assist with refreshments during your stay,” reports The Guardian.

The participating fans of the controversial programme are expected to adhere to a social media code of conduct, which demands that they make positive posts about the event, report the “offensive” posts written by third parties and be present at the first World Cup match and opening ceremony, as well as the Qatar-Netherlands match. Any posts that do not meet the code of conduct can be taken down.

The 50 Dutch fans from Supportersclub Oranje, a group of fans supporting the Dutch men’s national team, have not yet received any indication that the daily allowance of Oranje fans present at the World Cup at Qatar’s expense has been withdrawn, said Theo Pouw, the director of Supportersclub Oranje.