One million fake coronavirus tests were confiscated in a warehouse by the financial crimes inspectorate FIOD in Nijmegen on Saturday. Customs authorities had received information that a batch of fake self-test kits were probably being stored in a warehouse and then called in FIOD for assistance.

While the tests may have been functional, they were made with replicated branding and the unauthorized use of trademarks. As it is illegal in the Netherlands to manufacture counterfeit goods, or trade in them, FIOD seized the batch. It was in the process of being destroyed on Saturday afternoon. is now being destroyed.

The fake coronavirus test kits were made in China and intended for the German market, FIOD said. The shipment was sent from China to Schiphol Airport and Maastricht Aachen Airport.

A criminal investigation into the shipments is being led by the division of the Public Prosecution Service that handles fraud and complex seizure cases.