Rudi Hemmes, a former Dutch resistance fighter during World War II, was cremated with military honors on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of people were present at his funeral in The Hague, including Princess Irene, other dignitaries and military personnel. Hemmes passed away last Sunday at the age of 99.

According to Mayor Jan van Zanen of The Hague, Hemmes contributed "to the return of peace and justice to Europe torn by the Second World War after the war.”

Hemmes was an honorary citizen of The Hague, and he rarely missed a meeting of veterans. "With gratitude we will continue to remember his message of peace. This is really important," said Van Zanen in the memorial speech he gave at the ceremony.

During World War II, Hemmes was a member of the Princess Irene Brigade, a military unit that originated from Dutch troops who were able to escape to England in May 1940, and also consisted of Engelandvaarders, such as Hemmes and Dutch nationals from abroad who fulfilled their military service in the brigade or served voluntarily.

King Willem-Alexander already commented one day after Hemmes' death. "With deep respect and warm affection we remember Rudi Hemme , Engelandvaarder, freedom fighter and defender of justice and humanity. He proved that intransigence, mildness and persuasiveness can go very well together. With his unique personality he managed to inspire young and old," says the Royal Family in a statement.

Hemmes engaged in various acts of sabotage when he was a teenager, such as pouring sugar in the fuel tanks of German vehicles used by occupying forces. He escaped to England in 1943 by boat in a months-long journey, and returned to Europe in 1944 with the Princess Irene Brigade. He was part of the last groups of reinforcements sent to the beaches of France, and then he and his colleagues made their way north eventually reaching the Netherlands where they helped liberate Noord-Brabant.

Hemmes continued to work for the Ministry of Defense after the war and was one of the last surviving Engelandvaarders.