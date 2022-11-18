Those who still want to check out GLOW Eindhoven better hurry up. The light-art festival in Eindhoven ends this weekend. The Amsterdam Light Festival will kick off on December 1.

The theme for GLOW ‘22 is Urban Skin. “Urban, because we are once again involving the city and its inhabitants. Skin, because the theme initiates you to view the city as a moving body that GLOW conceives and covers with its light art,” the organizers said.

The light-art event consists of over 30 unique works of art, including monsters created by 20,000 school pupils to project on and in the Van Abbemuseum. “Indoor and outdoor projections throughout the city, alternating with light and water.”

Can’t make it to Eindhoven this weekend but still want to participate in a light-art experience? The Amsterdam Light Festival will happen from December 1 to 22 in the Dutch capital. This year’s theme is Imagine Beyond, with 20 new light artworks from national and international artists.

“We take you on a journey to the world of imagination,” the organizers said. “Envision the day of tomorrow however you like, dream along, and exceed the here and now.” Tickets can be bought here.