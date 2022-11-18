The British conspiracy theorist, David Icke, wants the Dutch immigration service to cancel its entry ban preventing him from entering the Netherlands. The government office, IND, imposed the ban on 4 November, and Icke had called for the restriction to be lifted no later than Thursday. IND declined, and Icke now intends to file a lawsuit over the issue, he said in a statement issued by the Dutch anti-government organization Samen voor Nederland.

IND said it will use the entire six weeks it is allotted to assess Icke’s appeal to their decision, and refused to speed up the process. Mordechaï Krispijn from Samen voor Nederland said that he thinks Icke had a relatively high chance of beating IND in court.

He said on Friday that the entry ban could not be legally maintained, and the situation for Icke is dire. He claimed Icke has in-laws in the Netherlands, and the holidays are approaching.

Icke was set to speak on 6 November at a demonstration organized by Samen voor Nederland in Amsterdam. But the day before, he was denied access to the entire Schengen area, including the Netherlands, for a period of two years. The British man was already on his way to the Netherlands, he claimed, but turned around.

David Icke is the purveyor of a conspiracy theory that claims humanity is secretly ruled by alien reptiles masquerading as humans. Many critics believe this is meant as an anti-Semitic metaphor, and claim that Icke is also a Holocaust denier.