A boy in Ede suffered third-degree burns while doing a fireworks challenge he saw on TikTok, the Ede police said. Playing with fireworks is very dangerous, the police said, urging kids not to participate in such social media challenges.

According to the police, the boy from the Krenhem district participated in a challenge to set off fireworks in an unsafe way. He lit the firework and then stomped on it. The firework got stuck in his sole and exploded right through his shoe. “The boy suffered a third-degree burn,” the police said.

Messing around with fireworks is extremely dangerous, the police said. “Therefore, ignore the challenges you encounter on social media and only set off consumer fireworks during New Year’s Eve.”