The Netherlands was ranked the fourth most tech-enabled country in the world in the Network Readiness Index (NRI) by the Portulans Institute and Said Business School at the University of Oxford. The United States came in first place, followed by Singapore and Sweden.

The NRI ranked 131 countries on affordable and accessible technology that makes life easier for people and improves economies. The researchers looked at 58 indicators across four dimensions of digital readiness - technology, people, governance, and impact.

While the Netherlands is still performing well in fourth place, it did drop down from first place last year. According to the report, the Netherlands stands out in its adoption and use of technology and digital content creation.

The researchers warned that high-income countries may be showing signs of a “Dutch Disease.” “Consistently high-ranking economies like the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, and the UK saw a drop in their 2022 rankings while maintaining their outputs at expected levels given their high degree of development.”

At the same time, lower-middle and low-income economies seem to be bouncing back on their digital preparedness from the coronavirus pandemic faster than the high-income economies. The United Kingdom dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since 2019. While China, India, Brazil, and Kenya climbed significantly in the rankings.

The top 50 of the ranking is still dominated by high-income economies, with China being the first “upper middle income” economy in 23rd place. Ukraine is the only “lower middle income” economy in the top 50, in 50th place. Malaysia, Russia, Brazil, Thailand, and Turkey are the other “upper middle income” economies in the top 50.