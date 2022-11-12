A disruption that led to no travel information being available at train stations on Saturday morning is over, according to a spokesperson from the NS. Digital screens in the stations are switched on again, new information is available in the app and the broadcast messages can be heard again.

For the second time this week, there was no current travel information available at train stations due to a malfunction on Saturday morning. The digital screens did not show any data and the NS app did not display any delays or canceled trains.

The screens went dark around 6 a.m. on Saturday. The cause of the outage is still unknown.

Last Tuesday there was also a technical malfunction, which meant that no travel information or incorrect travel information was shown on digital screens. In April of this year, there was a malfunction in the planning system that is used behind the scene and the NS was forced to stop the train traffic completely.