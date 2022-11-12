Four Dutch men were arrested in the Netherlands last weekend in connection to a large amount of cocaine found at the port of Antwerp. The Dutch and Belgian police launched a joint investigation that led to the arrests, according to the police.

On Oct. 20, the police found 7.9 tons of cocaine in a container in the port of Antwerp between loads of bananas from Ecuador. The find is valued at over 200 million euros, according to the police.

On Nov. 4, the container was driven from the port of Antwerp to a warehouse in Emmeloord, Flevoland. The Special Interventions Service police unit arrested four people at the warehouse.

The arrests were the result of cooperation between the Belgian and Dutch police forces to tackle cocaine smuggling and organized crime, called Taskforce Fortius.