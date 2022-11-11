The Sinterklaasjournaal caused a panic among children in the Netherlands just two days before the saint is scheduled to arrive in Hellevoetsluis. On Thursday evening’s episode, Sinterklaas’s boat sank, leaving the man himself soaking and stranded. But he always has a plan, broadcaster NTR reassured the thousands of devastated kids on Friday.

In tijden niet zo hard gelachen. De kleuter in tijden niet zo hard gehuild. 😂😂😂😂 #sinterklaasjournaal pic.twitter.com/BCkVDwCdlY — busybeeanca.nl (@biancaweeda) November 10, 2022

“Maybe a bit too stressful this year?” one dad wrote on Twitter. “Immediately, two devastated girls in the house with the image of a sinking steamboat.”

“Thank you, NPO, there goes the evening,” another parent tweeted. “Child completely inconsolable after the Sinterklaasjournaal. This will be a late one.”

Several people compared the image of the sinking steamboat to the Titanic. One person suggested skipping the horror movie and just watching the Sinterklaasjournaal instead.

“Anyone else with kids who woke up with ‘are you sure it’ll be okay? To get through the day, I promised that I would buy presents myself if it’s not.”

“Good luck to all the teachers watching Sinterklaasjournaal in class today. I’m sure it’ll go well with the sinking present boat.”

Don’t panic too soon, the NTR said on Friday. “Until now, Sinterklaas has always found a solution to the problems he faces,” a spokesperson for the Sinterklaasjournaal told ANP. “So we here at the Sinterklaasjournaal trust that he will do it again this time.”

The spokesperson would say nothing more about Sinterklaas, the boat, or all the presents. The stressed-out children will just have to wait and see.