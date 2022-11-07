Short-track star Xandra Velzeboer has also won the second 500 meters at the World Cup in Salt Lake City with a great display of power. On the double distance Suzanne Schulting proved why she was the favorite and Jens van ’t Wout kept his good form going in the men’s shortest distance.

Velzeboer clocked in a time of 41,602 seconds in the final. She quickly made a gap between her and the competition and was actually racing against the clock. The South Korean Choi Min-Jeong finished far behind in second with a time of 42,384. The bronze went to Rikki Doak from Canada (42,478).

The 21-year-old Velzeboer is top of the World Cup rankings with 336 points, Choi is second with 40 points less.

In the 1000 meter, Schulting showed her class once again. She took the lead early and did not give her lead away in the last five rounds. Schulting got to a time of 1.28,241 and got her skates just a bit earlier over the line than Courtney Sarault from Canada (1.28,291). The American Kristen Santos-Griswold finished third by a distance: of 1.32,965.

Three-time Olympic champion Schulting (25) improved the world record in the series on Friday in the 1000 meter. Schulting noted 1.25,958 and, with that, improved her own record.

Van ’t Wout won gold in an impressive style in the men’s 500 meters: 40,505. The 21-year-old van ’t Wout defeated the Kazakh Denis Nikisja (40,675) and Pietro Sighel (40,973) from Italy.

Van ’t Wout already picked up a surprising win on Saturday with his victory in the 1500 meters. That was only his first win In the World Cup.