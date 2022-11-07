The implementation of existing international climate agreements is one of the key issues for the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “We have to be careful about piling new plans on top of old plans. It is extremely important that we commit to the implementation," he said. He called compensation for damage resulting from the effects of climate change “a very sensitive discussion,” with the topic officially on the summit’s agenda for the first time.

He also discussed the 100 billion euro amount that wealthy countries have pledged annually to help developing countries green their economies and adapt to a world that continues to get warmer, with all the consequences that entails. That amount has never been fully delivered. Countries have thus far put up 83 billion euros, with a large portion of that in loans. Additionally, countries will discuss funding for “loss and damage” costs, which made Rutte question how that could be implemented and possibly linked to annual funding targets.

Rutte does believe that African countries should receive more aid for this adaptation. He pointed out that the Netherlands wants to increase its own budget for financing climate initiatives by 50 percent in the coming years, to 1.8 billion euros. Half of this must come from private parties, he said.

Despite the strained relationship between the United States and China, the prime minister is "moderately optimistic" about the progress that can be made in Sharm el-Sheikh. As a world, "we must avoid heading towards disaster," he added.

The Ukraine war is also hanging "like a shadow” over the summit, according to the prime minister. Like other European leaders, he does not intend to speak with the Russian delegation. "That only makes sense if Russia stops its aggression." Talking could give the Russians "the feeling that something is developing."

Partly because of the energy crisis that Europe has ended up in as a result of the invasion, the Netherlands does not want to fully adhere to an agreement it made at the climate summit in Glasgow last year. The government was supposed to completely stop export credits for fossil energy projects outside of the Netherlands by the end of this year. However, for the sake of Europe's security of supply, exceptions must be allowed, he said. "Our ambition is still to stop completely," Rutte pointed out. "But you can't shut your eyes to the geopolitical situation."

Rutte also signed a letter of intent with the Oman delegation at the COP27 about cooperation in the field of green hydrogen. The two sides will work together to further develop the hydrogen supply chain and create a stable market. “I am very happy with this step. In the long run, the Netherlands can start importing green hydrogen from Oman to meet the increasing demand here,” said Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten in a statement.

A similar agreement to explore the possibilities for this was signed last year with Namibia. Rutte hopes that more countries will follow. Green hydrogen is "a crucial pillar supporting the energy transition,” according to the Dutch prime minister.