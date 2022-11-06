Despite Samen voor Nederland officially canceling its demonstration in Amsterdam on Sunday, demonstrators still showed up at Dam Square. Police intervened in the protest and seized a sound system, among other things, according to AT5. It is not clear if anyone was arrested.

A rally was originally planned at Dam Square by the organization Samen voor Nederland, featuring conspiracy theorist David Icke as a speaker. However, the municipality of Amsterdam banned the demonstration from Dam Square and offered Museumplein as an alternative location.

Then, Icke was denied entry to the Schengen area for two years, on the grounds that his presence could disturb public order. The controversial rally was subsequently canceled, a spokesperson for Samen voor Nederland said on Friday.

Calls went out on social media for people to come and "drink coffee" on Dam Square, according to AT5. A few hundred protesters came to Dam Square on Sunday with posters and flags. A spokesperson for the organization told AT5 the event was progressing smoothly.

Icke is the propagator of a conspiracy theory that claims that humanity is secretly ruled by alien reptiles pretending to be human. According to critics, the reptiles are a metaphor for a (partly Jewish) elite. FvD leader Thierry Baudet has also proclaimed the reptile theory.