Feyenoord won their Eredivisie match on Sunday against FC Volendam. Arne Slot’s side won 2-0 in a reasonably easy match. The Rotterdammers now only have one point less than leaders Ajax, who play PSV later in a top game.

A few days after qualifying for the last 16 against Lazio, Feyenoord didn’t have to go all out in Volendam. The Rotterdammers quickly put distance between them and their opponents and were hardly troubled after that.

Danilo put Feyenoord ahead after just over 15 minutes player. He tapped the ball in freely after a cross from Javairo Dilrosun. A short while earlier, the Brazilian was dangerous too, but goalkeeper Filip Stankovic was able to save.

Lutsharel Geertruida was also dangerous in the opening offense of Feyenoord, but his shot went wide.

Just before halftime, Sebastien Szymanski made it 0-2 for Feyenoord. The Pole hit his shot into the net after being sent through by Danilo. Volendam was not able to do much to stop it.

In the striker position, Danilo was picked ahead of Santiago Gimenez, who was the match-winner days earlier in the European match against Lazio (1-0). The Mexican did come on halfway through the second half. At the back, there was a starting place for Quilindschy Hartman. He was replaced after an hour.

The second half was comparable to the first. Straight after the restart, Stankovic was just about able to stop Danilo from scoring. The goalkeeper also reacted well to a shot from David Hancko.

The first danger from Volendam’s side came from Gaetano Oristanio. His shot went over Justin Bijlow’s goal.