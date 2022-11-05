Queen Máxima on Saturday addressed young people with mental problems in a letter published by the AD. "Not every day has to be a 10. Sometimes your expectation does not come true. And that is not a bad thing, we all have that. After all, life never goes in a straight line," the queen wrote. She advised young people to talk about their problems. "That really helps."

The letter is part of an article from the AD about the mental state of young people. According to the newspaper, one in six young people between the ages of 12 and 15 seriously consider suicide and teenage girls give their lives a score of 6.7. "In all the conversations I have with you young people, I hear and see your strength, vulnerability and openness," Máxima wrote in her letter.

In the letter, entitled "You Are Not Alone," Máxima also addressed the parents and others in the environment of young people. "You can be a good example by talking honestly about your own feelings. Help our young people on their way. Form a support network together and help young people learn to deal with adversity, sadness and stress."

In September, a report on the "unprecedented decline in mental health of Dutch girls" was presented to Queen Máxima. As honorary chairperson of MIND Us, a foundation that is committed to the mental health of young people, the Queen has spoken with young people at various educational institutions in the past year about concentration problems, stress, gloom and loneliness.