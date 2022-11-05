NS has announced that, due to work on the tracks, there will be no trains around Amsterdam-Zuid for 15 days in November. Fewer trains will run near Schiphol, as well.

The maintenance on the tracks will take place from from Nov. 13-27. It will still be possible to reach destinations in Amsterdam-Zuid via the GVB metro, which departs from Amsterdam Central Station and other location in the city, according to the Dutch railway company.

As for Schiphol, direct trains will continue between Rotterdam Central and the airport, according to NS. There will also be additional trains between Amsterdam Central and Schiphol. NS expects there will be more crowds at several stations during this period, especially Amsterdam Lelylaan station.

International trains will also be slightly altered. Travelers are advised to regularly check the NS app and take detours when possible.

The maintenance includes work on Schiphol's railway tunnels to prepare them for the next 40 years, according to NS. At Amsterdam-Zuid station, among other things, a new passenger tunnel will be built, called the Brittenpassage.