Two of the three suspects involved in a climate protest that targeted an iconic painting at the Mauritshuis in The Hague were sentenced to two months in prison, one of which may be conditionally suspended. Wouter M. was convicted for his role in the protest, in which he glued his head to the Girl with a Pearl Earring. Pieter G. who filmed the incident, was also convicted.

It was previously announced that the painting, which was covered in glass, was not damaged. However, the frame and paneling around the frame were damaged.

The court found the destruction proven, and also said that the action was "shocking" to many people. "Anyone can imagine the fragility of such a painting and the fact that it could have been lost if things had gone wrong." With the sentence, the judge said the court did not want to discourage anyone's initiative to demonstrate. The two must serve their sentence immediately. It is not yet known whether they will appeal. G.'s lawyer said that his client was disappointed by the verdict.

M. said he was "pretty sure" that the Johannes Vermeer painting would not be harmed. He claimed he carefully examined in advance whether the glass covered the entire painting, and did not use the full amount of glue that was in the tube. "I take full responsibility," he said, and expressed regret that the frame and paneling were defaced. M. is a well-known climate activist in Belgium. He previously disrupted the Tour of Flanders cycling race by running up the course during the final sprint.

G. himself denied knowing anything about the plans. He said he was shooting footage as a journalist for a school project. The judge did not believe G.'s story. "Without filming it, this action would never have been able to reach the wider public," said the Public Prosecution Service.

The Public Prosecution Service wanted the duo to be sentenced to four months in prison, including two conditionally suspended, during the rapid court proceeding on Wednesday. "This could have gone very wrong," the prosecutor said of the demonstration. "We're talking about centuries-old art." A boundary was definitely crossed, and the punishment must send a "clear signal," according to the OM. The damage to the frame and paneling was ultimately limited to 2,000 euros.

A third suspect, who glued his hand to the paneling around the flame and poured a red liquid over M., did not agree to participate in a rapid trial process. His case will be heard on Friday. During their protest, the climate activists wore shirts with the text Just Stop Oil, which referred to protests by the British action group of the same name. The organization participated in a demonstration where soup was hurled at Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers.

The defendants' lawyers asked that the court acquit their clients. For example, M.'s defense pointed out that the painting itself was not damaged. G.'s lawyer argued that he is not an activist but a journalist "who wanted to report" on the subject.

Extinction Rebellion expressed its solidarity with the activists. Several supporters came to the court on Wednesday afternoon to demonstrate in front of the door and attend the hearing.