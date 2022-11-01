Dutch police intervened during a demonstration by Kurdish people on Tuesday against the alleged use of chemical weapons by Turkey. Several people suffered head, arm or leg injuries during the police action on the Malieveld in The Hague. Twelve people were arrested for public violence or violence against the police.

#Malieveld #DenHaag | De politie heeft, o.a. met paarden, charges verricht nadat demonstranten richting de ambassade van Turkije wilde lopen. Er zijn enkele demonstranten gewond geraakt, zij worden onderzocht in de ambulance. pic.twitter.com/lZ3KGm11Ol — District8.net (@RedactieD8) November 1, 2022

The police said they carried out a charge against the demonstrators because "several dozen protesters" marched towards the Turkish embassy. The intervention prevented them from reaching the embassy and they were sent back to the Malieveld, ​​according to the police.

The situation there then grew tense, and protesters are accused of then turning against the police. They tried to beat police horses with flagpoles, the police officers claimed as one example. The charge against the demonstrators followed.

The organizers of the demonstration told a different story. Only one person wanted to go to the embassy, ​​but that individual was stopped by other protesters, the organizers claimed. They called the police intervention "unnecessary."

About seven people were said to have been injured. Organizers said more than a thousand people attended the demonstration.

Om verdere escalatie te voorkomen, besloot de politie om na afloop van de manifestatie op het #Malieveld pas aanhoudingen te verrichten. Er zijn meerdere aanhoudingen verricht in de omgeving. #DenHaag pic.twitter.com/vFd4VYF2tw — Sebastiaan Barel (@fotograafLdmVbg) November 1, 2022

Protesters said Turkey is using chemical weapons in Iraqi Kurdistan. One of the organizers states that Turkey has committed war crimes in Kurdistan for the past six months. "Every effort has been made to send an independent commission of inquiry to Southern Kurdistan, but nothing has happened so far," said Huseyn Yildiz. "We want the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, ed.) to investigate the attacks. And for countries to request an investigation. NATO and EU member states can do that, but so far that has not happened. ."