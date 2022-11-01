Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 1,010 people with Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon, according to patient coordination service LCPS. That total continued on a downward trend since reaching a peak during the current wave two weeks ago. The patient total dipped to its lowest point in about 24 days.

Overall, the patient total fell by 14 percent since last Tuesday. The tally was nearly one-fourth higher on 19 October, when 1,237 patients with the disease were in hospital care.

The current figure included 46 patients in intensive care units, down from 55 last week, and 65 at its recent peak. The other 964 patients were in regular care wards, 58 fewer than last Tuesday. Some 1,172 people with the coronavirus infection were in regular care wards on 19 October.

An average of 124 people with the disease were admitted into care each of the past seven days. That figure fell by over 18 percent in a week. At the same time, intensive care admissions have been on the rise. Eleven Covid-19 patients were sent to the ICU on average each of the past seven days, up from nine the previous week.

Just in the past 24 hours, 94 people with the coronavirus infection were admitted into Dutch hospitals, with four sent directly to intensive care.