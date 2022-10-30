NS conductors say they are dealing with more and more unhappy passengers because of the the staff shortages and resulting overcrowding on trains. Sometimes, this leads them to feel unsafe, according to Nu.nl.

The Dutch national railway has been struggling with a lack of staff for some time and running shorter trains to make up for it. "But even after a year in which you have to transport people like sardines in a can, nothing has been done about it," one conductor, who went by the name of Michael, told Nu.nl anonymously.

The crowds of passengers are often less patient because of the uncomfortable conditions, which makes the atmosphere at work tense, said Peter, another anonymous conductor. There is often not enough room for conductors to walk through the train and do their jobs properly. Verbal and physical aggression toward conductors is increasing, as well, Michael said.

"Travelers are more easily irritated and frustrated," Peter told Nu.nl. "That has a negative impact on the atmosphere and social safety."

The conductors reported that they and their colleagues felt "overstimulated" by the lack of free time and work-life balance, due to their tight schedules. The staff shortages have turned a job that used to be enjoyable into a stressful experience, Peter said.

"A huge gap has arisen between people sitting in the office and us on the train," Michael told Nu.nl. "I don't feel heard by the seniors at all. The board of directors has no idea what pressure we are under."

The NS announced recently that it might have to make even more timetable cuts if it could not find more staff soon. The company currently has over 2,000 vacancies to fill.