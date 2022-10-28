All new cars sold in the European Union in 2035 must emit no CO2. The European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Member States reached an agreement on this. They further reduced the emission targets for new cars, with the effect that no new vehicles that run on fossil fuels can be sold in the EU.

New cars and vans must be electric or run on hydrogen. According to VVD MEP Jan Huitema, who was involved in the deal, the EU is forcing the car industry to put clean vehicles on the market. “As cars and vans remain on the road for an average of 15 years, quick action is needed. The car is the only form of transport that can quickly switch to electric or hydrogen, and the market is already ready for that.”

The deal is also good news for motorists, he said. “Many people want to drive cleaner but can’t afford an electric car. This deal will make new zero-emission cars cheaper, and the second-hand market will open up faster.”

Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans thinks the industry can make the switch. “European car makers are already showing that they can make progress by bringing more and more affordable electric cars onto the market. The pace at which that has happened in recent years is remarkable.”