A night with two surprising results ensured that PSV booked their place in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages on Thursday. The cup holders defeated Arsenal in Eindhoven, while Bodo/Glimt suffered a surprising loss to FC Zurich, ensuring that PSV could not be caught for second place.

Arsenal was already through to the knockout stage after they beat Ruud van Nistelrooij’s men 1-0 last weekend in the Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal made several changes for this match, with PSV making one notable change as Jarrad Branthwaite was brought into the side, replacing Armando Obispo.

PSV had two goals disallowed in what was otherwise an uneventful first half. Cody Gakpo had the ball in the net first but had been flagged straight after, which was not the case at the end of the half when Xavi Simons scored. The youngster and the PSV fans cheered the goal before the VAR ruled it out due to Anwar El Ghazi being in an offside position in the build-up.

The Eindhoven side took a shock lead after 55 minutes, and there was no worry about the linesman getting involved this time. Luuk de Jong, who had been subbed on at halftime, held the ball up well before laying it off to Joey Veerman the Volendammer, as usual, knew how to finish curling the ball into the net with his weaker foot.

It got even better for PSV and Luuk de Jong when the veteran striker got himself on the scoresheet eight minutes later. A Gakpo corner was missed by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale which de Jong took advantage of by heading into the empty net.

De Jong should have even made it 3-0 a short while later. This time it was a free kick from Gakpo to the far post, where de Jong was waiting and free, but his header lacked the direction it needed.

PSV face Bodo/Glimt next week in what was meant to be a winner takes all final match in group A. With the way the results have gone, PSV can do some much-needed rotation, as the game has no significance.