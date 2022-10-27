Dozens and sometimes hundreds of bats die every time a church is closed or repurposed. Churches with their high towers are a favorite residence for many bat species, but now that more and more churches are being demolished or repurposed due to a lack of churchgoers, those bat homes are disappearing. It is a criminal offense to disturb a bat habitat as the animals are strictly protected, the Mammal Society warned.

Eighteen bat species live in the Netherlands. It is unknown exactly how many animals are involved, as there have only been a few counts in recent years. After their population numbers plummeted in the last century, the bat was given protected status under the Nature Conservation Act. An insectivore like the bat plays an essential role in the ecosystem. During the day, bats like staying in dark, quiet areas like church attics and towers.

Hundreds of churches will disappear in the Netherlands in the coming years. Some will be demolished, and others will be transformed into community buildings, office spaces, or catering facilities. But that can only be allowed if bat research is done beforehand, the Mammal Society said. Developers must determine whether their plans will disturb the bat population and whether another habitat can be set up nearby. According to the Mammal Society, an environmental permit or exemption is usually required for work on churches that accommodate bats.

If you do not conduct a preliminary investigation, you risk a hefty fine or the long-term shutdown of your construction or demolition plans. Research is also needed to insulate former church buildings, as bat populations can become enclosed by the application of insulation material. The Mammal Society has advice about working around bat colonies on its website.