Black Friday fever seems to be dwindling in the Netherlands. Fewer stores plan to offer massive discounts this year, NU.nl reports based on a survey by sector organization INretail. Black Friday is on November 25 this year.

“We hear from a chain that gave 30 percent discount on everything last year that they’ll now only do this on one item,” an INretail spokesperson said. In recent years, the sale season for Sinterklaas and Christmas started immediately after Black Fridays, and stores no longer have the appetite for such a long sale season, he explained. “These have been tough years due to the coronavirus crisis. It is better for the return if sales start later.”

Consumers are also more negative this year due to the high inflation. “Black Friday has also been infected by this. Other things are more important, the energy bill needs to be paid.”

The past few years’ counter-movement to the consumer culture at the heart of Black Friday, known as Green Friday or Bring Back Friday, will happen this year. For example, all Dille & Kamille stores, including the online one, will be closed on Friday, November 25. And IKEA is offering a reward for returning unwanted items. “

“Intratuin and other chains have joined Green Friday,” the INretail spokesperson said. They'll raise money to plant trees with various activities like playing sports at a sports shop.