Ajax was officially knocked out of this season’s UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, losing 0-3 at home to Liverpool. The Amsterdammers only have to avoid defeat in Glasgow in the next match to qualify for the Europa League next year.

Ajax picked up a vital win on the weekend, beating RKC Waalwijk away, while Liverpool suffered a shock defeat to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest.

Ajax made a good start, with Steven Berghuis hitting the post after only two minutes. Brian Brobbey had held the ball up well before laying it off to the midfielder, who should have scored.

Liverpool took the lead after 42 minutes. A pass with the outside of his foot by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson found Mohamed Salah, who took advantage of some questionable decision-making by Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer to score with a lobbed effort.

Shortly afterward, it should have been two. Roberto Firmino gave his fellow attacker Darwin Nunez an open goal, but the Uruguayan inexplicably hit his shot against the post.

The English side made it 2-0 shortly after halftime. A corner by Andy Robertson found Nunez, who made no mistake this time, heading the ball onto the inside of the post.

It was a familiar feeling for the Ajax fans in the Johan Cruijff arena as Liverpool made it three just two minutes later. Again it was Salah finding space and giving Ajax problems. His pass found the youngster Harvey Elliot whose shot flew into the roof of the net.

Ajax came back into the match a bit, with Liverpool more than happy to preserve energy to help with the busy schedule they have coming up. As the Ajax fans left the stadium, many will agree that Ajax received another humbling lesson in quality tonight. Alfred Schreuder’s men will be disappointed to have dropped to the Europa League, but most will struggle to find evidence to say that it is not entirely deserved.