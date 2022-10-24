On Monday, the police arrested a suspect in Leiden caught with dozens of stolen phones. The police suspect the pickpocket stole the phones at the Amsterdam Music Festival.

The Amsterdam Music Festival happened in the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday, October 22.

“Was your phone stolen during this event? Please contact us,” the Zuidoost Bijlmermeer police said on Instagram. “Hopefully, we found your phone!”

The police always warn attendees of large events to beware of pickpockets and install “find my phone” apps on their devices as a precaution.