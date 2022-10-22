Dutch man wanted for bank fraud arrested in Italy
Italian police have arrested a 49-year-old Dutch man suspected of fraud and forgery of documents that duped a Dutch bank for more than two tons. According to Italian media, the man was arrested in Sicily, where he lived for some time.
The Dutch authorities had issued a European arrest warrant against the suspect for the fraud he allegedly committed between 2019 and 2021 through falsifying documents. The Italian police then discovered that the man had lived for a while in Alcamo in western Sicily.
It then did not take much effort to track down the suspect's off-road vehicle, which had a Dutch registration number. The man was arrested when he was about to get into the car in Trapani and has been detained in prison in the Sicilian town.
Reporting by ANP