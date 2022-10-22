Italian police have arrested a 49-year-old Dutch man suspected of fraud and forgery of documents that duped a Dutch bank for more than two tons. According to Italian media, the man was arrested in Sicily, where he lived for some time.

The Dutch authorities had issued a European arrest warrant against the suspect for the fraud he allegedly committed between 2019 and 2021 through falsifying documents. The Italian police then discovered that the man had lived for a while in Alcamo in western Sicily.

It then did not take much effort to track down the suspect's off-road vehicle, which had a Dutch registration number. The man was arrested when he was about to get into the car in Trapani and has been detained in prison in the Sicilian town.