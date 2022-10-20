The amount of PFAS in drinking water must be reduced in the coming years, advised the Dutch public health institute, RIVM. The recommendation specifically concerns drinking water that is originates as river water. This is primarily an issue in the west of the country.

Tap water in itself is completely safe to drink, the RIVM emphasized. But river water can contain one of the PFAS chemical substances, and people can ingest it when they drink the water. People are also exposed to it in other ways, for example through food and in the air. International agreements have stated that there is a maximum amount of PFAS to which people can be exposed on a daily basis. Drinking water is allowed to contribute a maximum of 20 percent, but this is exceeded in many places, especially where people drink tap water from river water. If the amounts of PFAS in drinking water decreases, people will also ingest less PFAS in total, the RIVM explained.

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These are chemicals that can be found in non-stick pans, cosmetics, clothing and food packaging. They are associated with cancer, elevated cholesterol levels, and problems with the reproductive system. "Concentrations in the environment decrease slowly because PFAS is everywhere, it barely breaks down, if at all, it is difficult to remove at the treatment plant," according to the RIVM.

In a response, Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Mark Harbers announced that he would adjust the permits for discharging PFAS into waste water. With immediate effect, the PFAS limit in waste water may not exceed the allowable amount in drinking water. In places where drinking water is extracted, measurements must not exceed 4.4 nanograms of PFAS per liter of water. New permit applications must comply with this, and existing permits will be adjusted accordingly, said Harbers.

"Dozens" of companies will be affected by the tightening of permits, according to a spokesman for the ministry.

Harbers and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers also asked the RIVM to investigate the ways in which people ingest PFAS. Based on this, the RIVM must then propose new measures to further reduce human contact with PFAS.