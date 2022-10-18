The primary non-emergency phone line for the Dutch police department was largely unavailable on Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, the tip line for investigations also was difficult to reach. That number was released to the public for information related to an ongoing Amber Alert.

Police said the national emergency number, 112, was still up and running. That number should only be used for true emergencies, or if anyone has information about Hebe, a 10-year-old girl, and her adult caregiver. The two were named in an Amber Alert earlier on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed around 12:45 p.m. that the police phone number, 0900-8844, was unreachable. That number is meant for people with “non-urgent questions and problems,” according to the police website. The number is supposed to be accessible 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

Additionally, the investigations tip line 0800-6070 was unavailable. The hotline to report animal abuse and neglect, 144, was also down at least since noon, the police department running the line said on Twitter. They also recommended calling 112 for true emergencies, or using an online form to report non-urgent matters.

“We are working hard on a solution,” the national police said just before 1 p.m.