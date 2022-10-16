Ethiopian athlete Almaz Ayana has broken the course record in Amsterdam on her marathon debut. The 30-year-old Ayana crossed the finish line in the Olympic Stadium in 2.17.21 (unofficially). She was more than half a minute faster than Kenyan Angela Tanui, who set the course record last year to 2.17.57.

Ayana shook off her compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in the Vondelpark, who also made her debut in Amsterdam in the classic over 42.195 kilometers. Dibaba crossed the line in second in 2:18.06.

Ayana and Dibaba both won many world titles on the track. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ayana took gold in the 10,000 meters and bronze in the 5000 meters. The 31-year-old Dibaba is the world record holder in the 1500 meters, the distance at which she took Olympic silver in 2016.

“I have no words for this. This is very special and I am very happy," said Ayana after the race, according to a press release from the marathon. “These were difficult years after my Olympic title in 2016. With injuries and pain. I am grateful to my husband, son and management for all the support.”

In a press release, TCS Amsterdam Marathon called Ayana's time "historic." The annual marathon starts and ends in the Olympic Stadium and passes through Amsterdam landmarks like the Rijksmuseum and Vondelpark. Participants can sign up to run a full marathon, half marathon or 8 kilometers.