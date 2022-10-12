The number of reports of people sharing nude photos without the victim’s permission, also called shame sexting, increased explosively in recent years. Yet the vast majority of victims are too ashamed to seek help. Victim Support Netherlands launched a campaign today to show young victims that they are not alone, that the unwanted sharing of their nudes is not their fault, and that help is available, NOS reports.

The number of reports to the Online Child Abuse Expertise Agency increased significantly during the pandemic. Last year, nearly 2,000 young people, primarily girls, went to the agency to report that their nude photos were posted online or shared on social media. So far this year, Victim Support Netherlands has helped hundreds of victims of online sexual violence, about twice as many as last year.

Victim Support suspects that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Statistics Netherlands reported that less than 5 percent of victims of online violence over the age of 16 seek help. According to Victim Support, there is no reason to believe the stat would be different for younger teenagers and kids.

“Many young people are ashamed and afraid that others will think it their own fault,” Jiska Dijk, a psychosocial advisor at Victim Support Netherlands, said to the broadcaster. “They often get judgmental reactions from those around them.” Young people may also be extorted or blackmailed with their images.

Sexting is part of young people’s sexual development. Research by Rutgers from 2017 showed that one in eight kids sometimes engage in sexting. Six percent of boys and 14 percent of girls had a negative experience with sexting. Rutgers will update the survey next year.

The consequences of shame sexting can be severe for young people. “Many victims panic,” Dijk said. They may experience depression, anxiety, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts. “Some young people withdraw, don’t want to go to school anymore, and don’t dare to tell their parents.”

With its campaign, Victim Support wants to make clear to young people that someone else sharing their pics without their permission is not their fault. “Forwarding and shaming are wrong, not taking a nude photo.”

The support organization also wants to alert parents that their instinctive reactions to shame sexting may be counterproductive. “Parents are often shocked when their child is a victim, but it is important to remain calm and not to judge, even if you think: why did you take that photo? Make sure you support your child.”

Victim Support Netherlands has a page with information for victims of shame sexting about where they can find help and what steps they can take to get their photo taken offline.