At least three supporters of Amsterdam football club Ajax were treated in hospitals in Naples, Italy after they were attacked in the Italian city, the Amsterdam club said. The team acknowledged the incidents in the run-up to the Champions League away match against Napoli, which starts at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Fights broke out between supporter groups in the city on Tuesday evening and in the overnight period including early Wednesday morning.

#Napoli, caos al centro. Tifosi dell’#Ajax bloccati dalla Polizia a Piazza del Plebiscito e a Santa Lucia. Poche ore fa rissa a via Medina. Numerose sirene convergono anche verso il centro storico: è caccia all’uomo, tifosi sparpagliati in diversi punti nevralgici. pic.twitter.com/GuFhyQ20CF — Simone Guadagno (@SimoneGuadagnoo) October 11, 2022

Police in Naples repeatedly had to separate supporters from Napoli and Ajax. Attacks from the Italian team's fans happened at various locations. Videos and photos shared online showed the destruction of restaurant and cafe furniture. Firecrackers were also used during the attacks. Fans also clashed in the center of Naples.

The situation in Naples was also tense and uneasy at various points on Monday evening. An Ajax supporter was stabbed right in front of his hotel. He was also treated in a hospital, and according to a club spokesperson, he is doing well under the circumstances. He is expected to be able to attend the match on Wednesday evening.

Ajax sold more than 2,200 tickets for the game in Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The accompanying fans were advised not to wear club colors, and to leave children at home. The police in Naples advised Ajax supporters on social media on Tuesday evening not to visit the Saint James Pub in Piazza Bellini.

Napoli hooligans have a reputation for aggression. In the past, supporters of visiting clubs have been the target of violence in Naples.