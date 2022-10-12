PostNL is increasing its prices for stamps and package delivery, the postal company announced on Wednesday. The price for its December stamp, usually used for Christmas cards, will remain the same.

A postage stamp for letters in the Netherlands will cost 1.01 euros from January 1, five cents more than the current 96 cents. The basic rate for letters to other countries will increase by 10 cents to 1.65 euros. Domestic parcels will cost 6.95 euros prepaid online, 20 cents more than the current 6.75 euros.

The special December stamp will cost 0.91 euros this year, the same as in 2021.

“This new price, together with the other rate changes, fits within the scope that PostNL receives annually from the government to adjust rates. The new price is inevitable, partly due to the declining mail volumes,” PostNL said. Increasing costs also make the rate hike unavoidable, the company said.