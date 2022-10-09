If the government introduces a tax on plastic, it could lead to a significant decrease in emissions of the greenhouse gas CO2, according to CE Delft has said, which carried out research on behalf of State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure and Water Management). The Cabinet wants to announce a "concrete measure" in the spring of 2023 and is using the research during its preparation.

The researchers looked at how much lower CO2 emissions would be if there was a tax on plastic objects –– such as a bottles –– or the granules used to make them. While in the former scenario, the consumer would pay the price, the latter case would put the burden on the manufacturer. The second option, a tax on plastic granules, appears to be the most effective.

The highest load calculated by CE Delft would lead to a reduction of at least 0.4 and at most 1.6 megatonnes of CO2 per year. By way of comparison, the Netherlands emitted about 140 megatons last year. This involves a tax of 800 euros per tonne of plastic. That equates to 16 cents for a 200 gram plastic bottle. The measure would have little effect on the amount of litter and biodiversity.

The researchers recommend trying to regulate a tax on plastic at a European or even greater level, if the government intends to do so. If the tax were only applicable in the Netherlands, there is a risk that the domestic industry will be outcompeted by competitors who can produce cheaper plastic.